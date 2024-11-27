November 27, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    Prime Minister Welcomes Ambassadors in Courtesy Calls Featured

    November 27, 2024
    Prime Minister Welcomes Ambassadors in Courtesy Calls

    Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya received several ambassadors in courtesy calls at the Prime Minister’s Office, highlighting Sri Lanka's strong diplomatic ties and fostering cooperation on various fronts.

    His Excellency Adel Ibrahim, Ambassador of Egypt to Sri Lanka; His Excellency Dr. Alireza Delkhosh, Ambassador of Iran to Sri Lanka; His Excellency ISOMATA Akio, Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka; and His Eminence Archbishop Monsignor Brian Udaigwe, Apostolic Nuncio of the Vatican to Sri Lanka, met with the Prime Minister to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

    Each meeting was attended by senior representatives from the respective embassies and Sri Lankan government officials, including Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister. These discussions underscored Sri Lanka’s commitment to fostering diplomatic relationships while advancing mutual interests.

    Prime Minister’s Media Division.
    2024.11.27

    « Prime Minister Inaugurates the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya