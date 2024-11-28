Courtesy Call by the Deputy Executive Director, UNICEF, on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

The Deputy Executive Director revisited key issues discussed in prior engagements, including child protection, malnutrition, and education.



Mr. Sanjay Wijesekera, Regional Director for UNICEF South Asia, Mr. Christian Skoog, UNICEF Representative in Sri Lanka, and Ms. Yuko Kusamichi, Regional Chief of Operations, attended the meeting. The Sri Lankan delegation included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Mahinda Gunarathna, Additional Secretary (Development), and Ms. Dilini Gunasekera, Director for UN & Human Rights at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.