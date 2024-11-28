November 28, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    Courtesy Call by the Deputy Executive Director, UNICEF, on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya Featured

    November 28, 2024
    Courtesy Call by the Deputy Executive Director, UNICEF, on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

    Ms. Hannan Sulieman, Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF, met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office recently.

    The Deputy Executive Director revisited key issues discussed in prior engagements, including child protection, malnutrition, and education.

    Mr. Sanjay Wijesekera, Regional Director for UNICEF South Asia, Mr. Christian Skoog, UNICEF Representative in Sri Lanka, and Ms. Yuko Kusamichi, Regional Chief of Operations, attended the meeting. The Sri Lankan delegation included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Mahinda Gunarathna, Additional Secretary (Development), and Ms. Dilini Gunasekera, Director for UN & Human Rights at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    « Provide immediate relief to affected people in disaster-stricken areas without relying solely on technological data Regional Country Director, World Bank, met with the Prime Minister »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya