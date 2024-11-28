Regional Country Director, World Bank, met with the Prime Minister

Mr. Sislen engaged in discussions focused on the ongoing Debt Restructuring process, Sri Lanka’s Social Protection policy, government’s commitment to climate change mitigation & closing the gender pay gap.



The meeting was attended by Mr. Gevorg Sargsyan, Country Manager for Maldives and Sri Lanka at the World Bank, Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Mr. Mahinda Gunaratna, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Himali Bogodagedara, Director of the World Bank & IMF Division, Department of External Resources, Mr. Ranjith Gurusinghe, Deputy Director at the Department of External Resources, and Ms. Buddhika Wimalasena, Deputy Director of the Economic Affairs Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.