Parliament to Convene from December 3rd to the 6th, the Party Leaders decide

• Resolution on the Vote on Account to be debated on December 5th and 6th

The Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, states that Parliament will convene from December 3rd to 6th as decided during the party leaders meeting chaired by Hon. Speaker Dr. Asoka Ranwala on 25th.

Accordingly, on Tuesday, 3rd of December, the Motion on the statement of the Government Policy presented recently in Parliament by the Hon. President will be debated from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It was further agreed that the debate will continue on 4th of December, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a division on the Motion scheduled for at 5.00 p.m.

It has also been decided at this meeting to hold the debate on the Resolution on the Vote on Account with regard to the first four months of 2025 on 5th and 6th of December from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Furthermore, discussions were held on the allocation of debate time between the Government and the Opposition, the composition of Government and Opposition representatives in committees, the establishment of the Committee of Selection and the submission of relevant nominations, the formation of the Committee on Parliamentary Business and other committees, the functioning of Sectoral Oversight Committees, and the consideration of a request to establish a Women Parliamentarians' Caucus within the Tenth Parliament.

Hon. Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, Hon. Deputy Chairperson of Committees Hemali Weerasekaraa, Hon. Leader of the House and Minister Bimal Rathnayake, Chief Government Whip and Minister (Dr.) Nalinda Jayathissa, Hon. Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, and other party leaders participated in this meeting.