    November 28, 2024
    Greetings from the Speaker of the Parliament of China to the Speaker Hon. Dr. Asoka Ranwala

    Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka H.E Qi Zhenhong met with the newly elected Speaker of Parliament of Sri Lanka Hon. Dr. Asoka Ranwala, recently in Parliament. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

    Chinese Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China (Speaker of the Parliament of the People’s Republic of China) Hon. Zhao Leji, to the newly elected Speaker of the Tenth Parliament during the meeting.

    Recalling the long-standing cooperation between Sri Lanka and China, the new Speaker expressed his hope to further strengthen relations between the two countries under the new government led by Hon. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. 

    During the meeting, the Chinese Ambassador stated that it is important to further strengthen relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries, and that it is important to establish the Sri Lanka-China Parliamentary Friendship Association in the Tenth Parliament as well.

    In addition, attention was also paid to expanding cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas, including economic development, agriculture-related issues including hybrid seed development, water management, crude oil refining, foreign investment and export promotion.

