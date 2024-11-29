November 29, 2024
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    November 29, 2024
    Nine New Ambassadors and a High Commissioner Present Credentials to the President

    Nine newly appointed ambassadors and one high commissioner to Sri Lanka officially presented their credentials to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (28) at the Presidential Secretariat.

    The new ambassadors represent Burkina Faso, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Armenia, the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Congo, and the Republic of Guinea. Additionally, a new high commissioner has been appointed to represent the Republic of Kenya.

    Below is the list of the new ambassadors and the high commissioner who presented their credentials to President Dissanayake today.

    1. Dr. Désiré Boniface Some
    Ambassador-designate of Burkina Faso based in New Delhi

    2. Mr. Haris Hrle
    Ambassador-designate of Bosnia and Herzegovina based in New Delhi

    3. Mr. Elchin Huseynli
    Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Azerbaijan based in New Delhi

    4. Mr. Vakhtang Jaoshvili
    Ambassador-designate of Georgia based in New Delhi

    5. Mr. Mikhail Kasko
    Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Belarus based in New Delhi

    6. Mr. Vahagn Afyan
    Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Armenia based in New Delhi

    7. Mr. Juan Antonio March Pujol
    Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain based in New Delhi

    8. Mr. Raymond Serge Balé
    Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Congo based in New Delhi

    9. Mr. Munyiri Peter Maina
    High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kenya based in New Delhi

    10. Mr. Alassane Conte
    Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Guinea based in New Delhi

