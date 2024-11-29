UAE Ambassador Meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister to Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

His Excellency Khaled Nasser Al Ameri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Sri Lanka (UAE), paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meeting, the Ambassador highlighted the public's strong commitment to democratic principles. H.E. Khaled expressed pride in the longstanding friendship between the UAE and Sri Lanka and acknowledged the significant contributions of skilled and professional Sri Lankans working in the UAE.

The discussion was attended by Mr. Rashed Ali Al Mazrouei, Second Secretary of the Embassy. The Sri Lankan delegation included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Mahinda Gunarathne, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Yasoja K. Gunasekera, Additional Secretary - Middle East & Africa Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister’s Media Division

2024.11.29