Announcements by the Hon. Speaker - 03.12.2024

Chief Opposition Whip in the Tenth Parliament Appointed
Hon. Speaker (Dr.) Asoka Ranwala also informed the House that Hon. Gayantha Karunathilleka, M.P. has been appointed as the Chief Opposition Whip in the Tenth Parliament.
Members of Parliament to serve in the Panel of Chairs for the First Session of the Tenth Parliament
Furthermore, the Speaker announced that he nominated the following Members of Parliament to serve in the Panel of Chairs for the First Session of the Tenth Parliament, in terms of Standing Order 143 of the Parliament. According, Hon. Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi, Hon. Imran Maharoof, Hon. (Mrs.) Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, Hon. Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam, Hon. (Dr.) (Ms.) Kaushalya Ariyarathne, Hon. (Snr. Prof.) Sena Nanayakkara, Hon. Chanaka Madugoda, Hon. Sanjeewa Ranasingha, Hon. Aravinda Senarath, Hon. Kitnan Selvaraj have been nominated.