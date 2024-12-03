Announcements by the Hon. Speaker - 03.12.2024

The Speaker Hon. (Dr.) Asoka Ranwala informed the House that in terms of the provisions of Article 79 of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the Speaker of the Ninth Parliament had endorsed the certificate on the “National Minimum Wage of Workers (Amendment)” Bill on 11th September 2024 and “Reciprocal Recognition, Registration and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments” and “Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment)” Bills on 13th September 2024.

Chief Opposition Whip in the Tenth Parliament Appointed

Hon. Speaker (Dr.) Asoka Ranwala also informed the House that Hon. Gayantha Karunathilleka, M.P. has been appointed as the Chief Opposition Whip in the Tenth Parliament.

Members of Parliament to serve in the Panel of Chairs for the First Session of the Tenth Parliament

Furthermore, the Speaker announced that he nominated the following Members of Parliament to serve in the Panel of Chairs for the First Session of the Tenth Parliament, in terms of Standing Order 143 of the Parliament. According, Hon. Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi, Hon. Imran Maharoof, Hon. (Mrs.) Rohini Kumari Wijerathna, Hon. Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam, Hon. (Dr.) (Ms.) Kaushalya Ariyarathne, Hon. (Snr. Prof.) Sena Nanayakkara, Hon. Chanaka Madugoda, Hon. Sanjeewa Ranasingha, Hon. Aravinda Senarath, Hon. Kitnan Selvaraj have been nominated.