December 04, 2024
    Government Policy Statement Passed in Parliament Without a Vote

    The resolution on the Statement of the Government Policy presented by Hon. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Parliament on November 21 was passed unanimously in Parliament today (04) without a vote.

    The debate on the Statement of the Government Policy was held as a two-day debate from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm yesterday (03) and from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm today (04).

