Government Policy Statement Passed in Parliament Without a Vote

The debate on the Statement of the Government Policy was held as a two-day debate from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm yesterday (03) and from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm today (04).
The resolution on the Statement of the Government Policy presented by Hon. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Parliament on November 21 was passed unanimously in Parliament today (04) without a vote.
