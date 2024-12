A discussion between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Ilangei Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) members of Parliament was held at the President's Office yesterday (04).

In this meeting, the Ilangei Tamil Arasu Kachchi Members of Parliament informed the President about the problems faced by the people of North East for a long time.

Members of Parliament Sivagnanam Sridharan, Pathmanathan Sathyalingam, Sanmugam Kugadasan, Shanakkayan Rasamanikam, Gnanamuthu Sreenesan, Kaveendhiran Kodiswaran, Ilayathambi Srinath, Thureirasa Raviharan participated in this event.