December 06, 2024
    President Focuses on Renewable Energy Projects: Priority Given to Renewable Energy Sources

    Calls for review of existing projects and Expedite Productive Projects

    President Anura Kumara Dissanayake chaired a discussion with officials from the Ministry of Energy and its affiliated institutions at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (05).

    The meeting focused extensively on renewable energy, particularly solar panel initiatives. President Dissanayake directed officials to review on-going contracted projects and expedite the implementation of productive ones. He also stressed the need to take appropriate measures against any projects found to be ineffective despite having been contracted.

    The meeting was attended by Energy Minister and Electrical Engineer Kumara Jayakody, Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board Dr. Tilak Siyambalapitiya, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority Prof. T. M.W. J. Bandara, Chairman of the Lanka Electricity (Private) Company Engineer Janaka Aluthge, Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation D. J. Rajakaruna and several senior officials.

