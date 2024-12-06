Media Recognized as Key Participants in Building a Better State

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that he regards the media not as outsiders but as an integral part of the effort to build a better state and improve the lives of all citizens.

He made these remarks during a meeting held yesterday (05) with the heads of electronic media organizations at the Presidential Secretariat.

The President highlighted that the people expect a good political culture and elected the current government to fulfill that expectation. He invited all media organizations to collaborate in fostering the new political, social, and economic changes that the people desire.

Additionally, President Dissanayake urged media heads to refrain from reporting false information that could harm national harmony. While affirming that the media has the right to question or criticize the government on political and economic matters, he stressed the importance of responsible reporting.

Recalling the country's history of enduring decades of war, the President declared that racism would never be permitted again. He also assured that he would not compromise or restrict media freedom in any way.

During the meeting, the President elaborated on the government's stance on several critical issues under public discussion. He outlined programs such as the initiative to eradicate poverty, a pressing issue, and the Clean Sri Lanka program.

The event was attended by members of the Sri Lanka Broadcasters' Guild., along with senior officials, including heads of electronic media institutions, group directors, chief executive officers, and general managers.