Prime Minister expresses gratitude to the Chinese Government for providing the complete school uniform requirement for the year 2025

The Prime Minister said this while participating in the event of the donation of school uniforms for the year 2025.



The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Mr. Key Zheng Hong, symbolically handed over the school uniforms received as a donation from the Chinese Government to the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, yesterday (10) at the International Container Terminal at the Colombo Port.



The requirement for school uniforms for the year 2025 is 11.817 million meters of fabric and the number of students to be provided with school uniforms is 4,640,086. Accordingly, the entire requirement for school uniforms for the year 2025 (100%) was provided as a grant by the People’s Republic of China.



The relevant amount of fabric will be received in three shipments and the first and second shipments have already arrived in Sri Lanka. The third shipment is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on December 25.



Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya speaks here,



Education is extremely important to our country, and our government has given high priority to education. Education is a fundamental way for us to achieve development. Investment in education is necessary so that all children, regardless of socio-economic differences or status, can access education with dignity. We have already submitted many proposals for this.



China’s generosity in providing materials for school uniforms is very important to us, otherwise, we need to find funds for this. By 2025, China has undertaken to provide uniforms and clothing to all children in every school and Pirivena in our country. This is a significant donation from China and the government expresses its gratitude for it, said Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.



Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madura Seneviratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewa, officials of the Embassy, ​​officials of the Ministry of Education, officials of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Services and a group of others participated in this event.