    Discussion on Expenditure Heads of the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment Led by the President

    Preliminary discussions at the ministry level for the preparation of the National Budget 2025 held today (11) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.

    The discussion focused on budget proposals related to the expenditure heads of the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment.

    Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment Professor Upali Pannilage, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment Malarmathi Gangatharan, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Mahinda Siriwardena, and other senior officials from the relevant ministries participated at this discussion.

