December 12, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Representatives met with the Prime Minister Featured

    December 12, 2024
    Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation Representatives met with the Prime Minister

    Mr. Hari Menon, Country Director for India and Lead - Policy and Government Relations, Southeast Asia of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office.

    The meeting commenced with Mr. Menon provided an overview of the Foundation’s work, focusing on areas such as health and nutrition, agriculture, urban sanitation, and women’s economic empowerment.

    During the discussions, the Foundation highlighted its ongoing initiatives in Sri Lanka, particularly in “digital agriculture” and “digital public infrastructure”. These include funding for digital agriculture projects and technical assistance for public infrastructure development. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the government’s commitment to digitalization and addressing malnutrition.

    The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, alongside Sri Lankan representatives, including Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Mr. Mahinda Gunaratna, Additional Secretary (Development); and Mr. Thanuja Meegahawatta, Assistant Director, Europe and North America Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    « Make policies and decisions based on data that is in the best interest of school children- PM
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya