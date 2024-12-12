Mr. Hari Menon, Country Director for India and Lead - Policy and Government Relations, Southeast Asia of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting commenced with Mr. Menon provided an overview of the Foundation’s work, focusing on areas such as health and nutrition, agriculture, urban sanitation, and women’s economic empowerment.

During the discussions, the Foundation highlighted its ongoing initiatives in Sri Lanka, particularly in “digital agriculture” and “digital public infrastructure”. These include funding for digital agriculture projects and technical assistance for public infrastructure development. Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the government’s commitment to digitalization and addressing malnutrition.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, alongside Sri Lankan representatives, including Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Mr. Mahinda Gunaratna, Additional Secretary (Development); and Mr. Thanuja Meegahawatta, Assistant Director, Europe and North America Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.