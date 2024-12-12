Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya received a courtesy call from Mrs. Anne-Marie Descôtes, Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral partnership between France and Sri Lanka.

Secretary-General Descôtes expressed France's commitment to deepening the relationship between the two countries. The discussion highlighted the importance of the Regional Center for Maritime Studies (RCMS) agreement and explored opportunities for further cooperation in various areas.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasized Sri Lanka's desire to strengthen ties with France. The meeting identified key areas for potential cooperation; including education especially quality of Education, strengthen vocational education, climate change and environmental protection, and maritime cooperation.

Senior officials from both countries attended the meeting, including Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Mahinda Gunaratna, Additional Secretary (Development), and Ms. A.T.U. Athuraliya, Assistant Director, Europe & North America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representing Sri Lanka.