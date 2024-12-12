December 12, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    Courtesy Call by Secretary - General of the Ministry for Europe & Foreign Affairs of France, to the Prime Minister Featured

    December 12, 2024
    Courtesy Call by Secretary - General of the Ministry for Europe &amp; Foreign Affairs of France, to the Prime Minister

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya received a courtesy call from Mrs. Anne-Marie Descôtes, Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral partnership between France and Sri Lanka.

    Secretary-General Descôtes expressed France's commitment to deepening the relationship between the two countries. The discussion highlighted the importance of the Regional Center for Maritime Studies (RCMS) agreement and explored opportunities for further cooperation in various areas.
    Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasized Sri Lanka's desire to strengthen ties with France. The meeting identified key areas for potential cooperation; including education especially quality of Education, strengthen vocational education, climate change and environmental protection, and maritime cooperation.

    Senior officials from both countries attended the meeting, including Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Mahinda Gunaratna, Additional Secretary (Development), and Ms. A.T.U. Athuraliya, Assistant Director, Europe & North America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representing Sri Lanka.

    « Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Representatives met with the Prime Minister UAE Pledges Support for Sri Lanka’s Development Efforts »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya