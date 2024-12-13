Indian High Commissioner Meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister

The discussions centered on the progress of numerous bilateral projects, which are currently at various stages of development.
The High Commission delegation accompanying H.E. Santosh Jha included senior officials from the High Commission of India. Representing Sri Lanka were Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. B.W.G.C. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; and Mr. Niluka Kadurugamuwa, Director-General of Public Diplomacy, South Asia, and SAARC Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.