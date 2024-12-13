More than 200 Student Parliaments have been conducted to bring Parliament closer to the public - The Secretary-General of Parliament

The Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, stated that over the past two years, more than 200 Student Parliaments have been conducted to bring Parliament closer to the public. She emphasized the importance of continuing initiatives to increase public awareness about the significance of Parliament in safeguarding the country's democratic framework.

These remarks were made recently at the inaugural session of the Western Province Student Parliament held at the Ministry of Education. During the session, the Secretary-General provided an in-depth explanation of the functions and operations of Parliament, aiming to enhance students' understanding of parliamentary procedures and responsibilities.

This program was collaboratively organized by the Department of Education of the Western Province and the Communication Department of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, with the objective of providing students representing the Western Province Student Parliament with practical insights into parliamentary mechanisms.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chief Secretary of the Western Province, Mrs. Dhammika K. Wijesinghe; Provincial Education Director, Mr. P.R. Devabandhu; and Additional Provincial Education Director, Mr. Anura Premalal.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary Mrs. Dhammika K. Wijesinghe highlighted the importance of using the Student Parliament platform to critically analyze socio-economic challenges in society and foster a culture of public discourse.

Following the inauguration, the Western Province Student Parliament conducted its first session, electing a speaker and swearing in the Prime Minister, Cabinet of Ministers, and Members of Parliament. Each Minister presented plans for their respective ministries during this session.

Certificates were awarded to the students representing the Student Parliament under the patronage of the Secretary-General of Parliament. Subsequently, these students were invited to the parliamentary premises, where they received further clarifications about parliamentary process and procedures.

Senior officials from the Parliament, including the Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary-General Mr. Chaminda Kularatne and Director of Legislative and Acting director Communications, Mr. M. Jayalath Perera, also participated in this programme held. A special briefing on the committee system of Parliament was provided by M. Jayalath Perera, and students were given an opportunity to present and discuss issues related to parliamentary affairs.

The program concluded with active participation from zonal directors, school principals, teaching advisors, teachers, and parents from the Western Province.