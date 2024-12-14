December 14, 2024
    Clarification regarding the Title of "Dr." mentioned before the name of the Minister of Justice, Attorney-at-Law, Harshana Nanayakkara, on the Parliament website

    December 14, 2024
    In a statement, the Director of Legislative Services and Director of Communications (Acting) of Parliament, Mr. Jayalath Perera, has emphasized the following points in relation to reports published in the media regarding the title of ‘’Dr.’’ mentioned before the name of the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law, Hon. Harshana Nanayakkara, in the directory of Members of Parliament on the Parliament website.

    Mr. Perera stated that it is important to note that Hon. Harshana Nanayakkara has not indicated holding a doctoral degree in the information provided to Parliament and the appearance of the title "Dr." before the Minister's name was a result of an error in entering the relevant data. Accordingly, steps have been taken to rectify this mistake.

    He also expressed deepest regret for the inconvenience caused to the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law, Hon Harshana Nanayakkara, in this regard.

    Mr. Jayalath Perera further stated that the process of re-checking and updating the information of all Members of Parliament on the parliament website is currently underway.

