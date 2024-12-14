December 14, 2024
    Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Meets UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Featured

    December 14, 2024
    Ms. Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Prime Minister’s Office.

    During the meeting, Prime Minister Amarasuriya expressed appreciation for UNHCR’s contributions towards addressing refugee-related challenges in Sri Lanka.

    Joining Ms. Menikdiwela at the meeting was Ms. Sanjitha Satyamurthy, Head of the UNHCR National Office in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government was represented by Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. B.W.G.C. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; and Ms. Dayani Mendis, Director-General of the United Nations and Human Rights Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

