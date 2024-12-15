President Departs for Maiden Foreign Visit to India

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake left the island this afternoon (15) for India, marking his first official foreign visit since assuming office. The visit, which takes place at the invitation of Indian President Droupadi Murmu, will continue until December 17.

During the visit, President Dissanayake will hold high-level bilateral discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on significant issues of mutual interest. He is also scheduled to meet Indian Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Health Minister J.P. Nadda, and National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, among other senior officials.

As part of his agenda, the President will participate in a business forum in New Delhi, aimed at strengthening investment and trade ties between the two countries.

The visit will conclude with a trip to Bodh Gaya, a site of spiritual and cultural significance.

Accompanying the President are Foreign Affairs, Overseas Employment, and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath, along with the Minister of Labour and Deputy Economic Development Minister Prof. Anil Jayanta Fernando.