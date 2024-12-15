December 15, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Receives a Grand Welcome in India Featured

    December 15, 2024
    President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Receives a Grand Welcome in India

    President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in India today (15) at around 5:30 p.m via the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

    He was warmly welcomed by India's Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. S. Murugan, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, Additional Secretary of the Indian Ocean Region Puneet Agrawal, Chief of Protocol Anshuman Gaur, and other diplomatic officials.

    The Indian media gave significant coverage to the President's arrival. Around major roundabouts in New Delhi, billboards featuring the images of both President Dissanayake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were prominently displayed.

    Later tonight, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to hold discussions with India's Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval.

    Accompanying the President on this visit are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign  Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, and Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando.

    « President Departs for Maiden Foreign Visit to India
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya