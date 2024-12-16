President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Accorded Ceremonial Welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on a three-day official visit to India, was formally welcomed today (16) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India.

The ceremonial reception began with President Dissanayake being escorted to the Rashtrapati Bhavan by a horseback parade. He was warmly greeted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event included a 21-gun salute, marking the occasion with full state honours. Following the formalities, President Dissanayake inspected a guard of honour presented by the Indian Armed Forces.

Subsequently, representatives from both nations were introduced to the leaders. The event was attended by a large number of state officials and diplomats.

After the reception, President Dissanayake visited the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Rajghat to pay his respects. To commemorate his first official overseas visit, he planted an Ashoka tree at the Gandhi Darshan premises near Rajghat and signed the guest book.

Later in the day, President Dissanayake is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral discussions. Additionally, he will hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu tonight.

The President is also set to meet with Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Health Minister J.P. Nadda for further discussions.

Furthermore, discussions with prominent Indian business leaders are planned, focusing on potential investment opportunities in Sri Lanka.