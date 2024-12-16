MoUs to Prevent Double Taxation and Strengthen Capacity Building of Government Officials

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on an official three-day visit to India, held discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (16) at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Hyderabad House.

Following the discussions, Memoranda of Understandings (MoU) on the avoidance of double taxation and capacity building for government officials were exchanged in the presence of the leaders of both countries.

During a joint press briefing, President Dissanayake highlighted that he is well aware of the special importance Sri Lanka holds within India’s foreign policy. Prime Minister Modi expressed his delight that President Dissanayake chose India for his first official foreign visit as the President of Sri Lanka.

The discussions also focused on strengthening Sri Lanka’s ties with India by establishing electricity grid connections and a multi-product petroleum pipeline. These initiatives aim to provide technical support to Sri Lanka in the areas of physical, digital, and energy infrastructure, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations with a forward-looking vision.

Further, both leaders had in-depth discussions on advancing Indian development cooperation projects. This includes support for upgrading the signalling system on the Anuradhapura railway line and upgrading the Kankesanthurai port.

Under India’s educational cooperation program, scholarships for 200 students from universities in Jaffna and the Eastern Province are set to be provided monthly starting next year. Prime Minister Modi also agreed to train 1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants in India over the next five years.

Additionally, India will collaborate on improving housing, renewable energy, and infrastructure in Sri Lanka, alongside enhancing the agriculture, dairy, and fisheries sectors. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that Sri Lanka will never allow its territory to be used in a way that threatens the security of India and the stability of the region.

Under Colombo Security Conclave, the two leaders discussed enhancing collaboration in maritime security, counterterrorism, cyber security, anti-trafficking, combating organized crime, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

Prime Minister Modi hosted a luncheon in honour of President Dissanayake. During the meeting, President Dissanayake extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Sri Lanka.