President Engages in Talks with Indian Business Leaders

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on a three-day official visit to India, participated in a discussion with leading Indian business representatives yesterday (16) in New Delhi.

This discussion, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), brought together some of India’s most prominent entrepreneurs. President Dissanayake highlighted the investor-friendly environment in Sri Lanka and invited Indian entrepreneurs to explore investment opportunities in the country.

The discussion, aimed at strengthening investment and trade relations between the two nations, focused on key areas such as the digital economy, tourism, renewable energy, and information technology.

The conversation also emphasized expanding investment opportunities in Sri Lanka by leveraging trade between the two countries.

During the meeting, Indian business leaders expressed their willingness to invest in Sri Lanka, and the Sri Lankan government pledged to provide necessary investment facilitation.

Minister of Labor and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando also shared his insights during the discussion.