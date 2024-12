A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian President Droupadi Murmu took place yesterday (16) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views on strengthening the long-standing Indo-Lanka friendship, as well as regional security.

Following a cordial discussion, Indian President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner reception in honour of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The event was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, as well as Minister of Labor and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando.