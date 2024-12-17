Malaysian High Commissioner Meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister

H.E. Badli Hisham bin Adam, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Sri Lanka, met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss avenues for enhancing economic, cultural, and tourism ties between the two nations.

During the discussion, the high commissioner reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to the longstanding bilateral relationship. Discussions focused on investment opportunities, collaboration in sectors like telecommunications and automobile assembly, and promoting Sri Lankan tourism in Malaysia.

The Sri Lankan delegation at the meeting included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Sashikala Premawardhane, Director General for Southeast Asia & Central Asia, and Ms. Thilini Ihalage, Director of the Southeast Asia & Central Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.