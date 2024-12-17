December 17, 2024
    Vice President of ACWF, Meets Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Featured

    December 17, 2024
    Vice President of ACWF, Meets Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

    Hon. Ms. Zhang Dongmei, Vice President of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF), met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss mutual efforts in women’s empowerment and development.

    Dr. Amarasuriya welcomed Hon. Zhang and her delegation, commending the enduring friendship between Sri Lanka and China. Discussions centered on shared challenges and opportunities in women’s health, education, and economic participation. Hon. Zhang highlighted China’s advancements, including increasing women’s workforce involvement and grassroots representation.

    Senior officials from the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, including H.E. Qi Zhenhong, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka, were also present. The Sri Lankan delegation included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Ruwanthi Delpitiya, Director-General for East Asia, and Ms. Udani Gunawardena, Director of the East Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

