President pays homage at Bodh Gaya

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is currently on an official visit to India, arrived in Bodh Gaya this morning (17). He paid homage at the Mahabodhi Temple and the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi tree, the site where Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment, and received blessings.

Bodh Gaya is one of the four main sacred sites associated with the life of Gautama Buddha, holding immense significance for Buddhists. In 2002, the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The General Secretary of Maha Bodhi Society of India, Venerable Pelwatte Seewalee Thero, and the Head of the Sarnath Center, Venerable Rathmalwala Sumiththananda Nayake Thero, extended blessings to the President during the occasion.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, along with the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando also participated in the event.