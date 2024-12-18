December 18, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    President - Parliament - Prime Minister

    President returns to island after India visit Featured

    December 18, 2024
    President returns to island after India visit

    President Anura Kumara Dissanayake returned to the island yesterday (17) after successfully concluding a three-day official visit to India.

    President Anura Kumara Dissanayake undertook this visit at the invitation of Indian President Droupadi Murmu. During the visit, the President engaged in several bilateral discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian government ministers, and leading Indian business magnates.

    The delegation accompanying the President included Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath, as well as Labour Minister and Economic Development Deputy Minister Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando.

    WhatsApp Image 2024 12 18 at 08.14.38

    WhatsApp Image 2024 12 18 at 08.14.39

    WhatsApp Image 2024 12 18 at 08.14.40

    « Courtesy Call by the Vice-Chairwoman of CPPCC Ms. Qin Boyong on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Our government will never take any decision that disrespects any community or religious tradition"- PM »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya