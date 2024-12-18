Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated in Parliament yesterday (17) that the injustice done to religious traditions and to the people by cremating those who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be justified.

The decision made by the previous government is completely unjustifiable. It was an extremely insensitive and cruel decision. The traditions followed after a death allow families to express their grief and alleviate their suffering. This is why such rituals hold religious significance.

These traditions are particularly important in uncertain times like the COVID pandemic. We cannot condone such a cruel decision during such a time. No political or other justification can make it acceptable. It was unfair to make such a decision without any scientific basis. Therefore, our government will never again make any decision that causes such suffering to any group or disrespects religious traditions.

If such an incident occurred, we believe it was a decision made by officials based on the prevailing political culture. We will work to change that culture. We emphasize that we will not allow officials to make decisions that will cause harm to the people again. We acknowledge that justice must be served to those affected by this, and we are ready to discuss how to address this issue.