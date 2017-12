The workshop on School Cricket National Operation Plan 2018 – 2020 will be tomorrow (30th Dec.) at 9.30 a.m. under the patronage of Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH).

The three- year national plan aims to provide the strength and the knowledge to the school cricketers to become winners at the national and international level.

Number of veteran players including Messrs. Roshan Mahanama, Mahela Jayawardhana, and Muttiah Muralitharan will participate in this program organized by the Ministry of Education.