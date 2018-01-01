President Maithripala Sirisena, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, a number of Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials and diplomats were among the dignitaries who participated in the special cultural event “Bollywood and Beyond” to jointly celebrate 70 years of independence of India and Sri Lanka, popularly termed as “India and Sri Lanka @ 70”.



The event was organized by the High Commission of India in Colombo and featured an enthralling performance by Indian violin wizard Dr. L. Subramaniam and renowned Indian singer Kavita Krishnamurthy. The musical evening showcased the beautiful blending of Indian and Western classical music with popular Bollywood songs. The duo was joined by their immensely talented singer composer daughter Bindu Subramaniam. They were accompanied by eminent musicians Tanmoy Bose on Tabla, Frijo Francis and Sanjay Marathe on Keyboard, Alwyn Dominic Fernandes on Guitar, Keith Peters on Bass guitar, Prasad Kulkarni on Octopad and percussion and Satya Sai on Mridangam.



The BMICH auditorium was filled to capacity and more than 1500 music lovers appreciated the performances and melodies of the artistes. The event showcased the shared cultural ethos between India and Sri Lanka and is a reflection of the vibrant cultural connect between the people from both countries.



A special exhibition of musical instruments from both countries was also organized, which was appreciated by the attendees.



Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu recalled the sacrifices made by both countries to attain independence and the successful democratic journeys undertaken since then on the challenging path to socio-economic development. He also highlighted that close bonds between the two countries and reiterated India’s continued development assistance to Sri Lanka in line with Sri Lanka’s own priorities and requirements.