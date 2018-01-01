The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour began its journey from Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium (Russia) on 9th September 2017. The Russian leg of the FIFA Trophy Tour was officially launched when FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented President of Russia Vladimir Putin with the Trophy in the Host Nation of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The global leg of this tour will feature Sri Lanka as the first international destination in its 51-country tour prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in June 2018.



The arrival and viewing of the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Sri Lanka will be hosted by Coca-Cola Sri Lanka in partnership with the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) and with the support and guidance from the Ministry of Sports, Government of Sri Lanka. The Original Trophy will be in the country till 24th January evening and an exciting itinerary has been planned around the historic event.



The dedicated airplane carrying the trophy will arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport after which the Trophy will be brought to Colombo city. Here, it will be officially unveiled by President Maithripala Sirisena in the presence of many dignitaries, MPs and VIPs. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will preside over a public event at the BMICH tomorrow, where the Trophy will be displayed for 1,500 lucky fans to have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view the coveted Trophy in person. The Trophy will then be taken to Maldives as the next destination of the tour itinerary.



The FIFA World Cup Trophy is awarded to the winners of the FIFA World Cup while remaining in FIFA’s possession. The Trophy is made of solid gold and weighs 6.142 kg, created as a composition of two human figures holding the globe above them.