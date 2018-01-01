The Defence Services Hockey teams, both male and female beat their opponents and clinched the Championship titles at the 'Senior National Hockey Championship' tournament, held at the Hockey Turf in Colombo, recently.



According to Army media, the finals of the championship tournament played off on Sunday (21st January), saw the Defence Services male stickers scoring 5 goals against the Government Services Hockey Club (0).



The Defence Service female team beat the Colombo Hockey Club 6-0 to win the coveted championship title.



The tournament was conducted from 16th to 21st (January) by the Sri Lanka Sports Development Ministry. Eighteen male and ten female teams took part in the tournament.