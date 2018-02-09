This unique project, "Peace is My Dream" a brain child of Amb. Rao is aimed at projecting the message that music unites people everywhere, despite political and economic differences, it promotes harmony and understanding.
Indian Cultural Centre will be presenting "Peace Is My Dream"- a concert by Ambassador Nirupama Menon Rao, Former Foreign Secretary of India as lead singer together with eminent musicians from Sri Lanka Soundarie David Rodrigo in Piano and Neranjan de Silva in keyboard, at 5.30 p.m. on 9th February 2018 at India Cultural Centre, Colombo 7.
