Indian Cultural Center and the High Commission of India, Colombo will be organizing Sri Thyagaraja Aaradhana, an annual music festival paying homage to the great Carnatic music composer St. Thyagaraja Swamy, on Friday, 16th February at 5.00 p.m. at the Saraswathie Hall, No. 75, Lorenz Road, Colombo 04.

Musicians, vocalists as well as instrumentalists and percussionists from all over Sri Lanka including University of Jaffna, Eastern University of Batticaloa, University of Visual and Performing Arts, Colombo, Highlands College, Hatton, students of Indian Cultural Center will come together and render Pancharatna Keefthanas (five songs) of Thyagaraja on this occasion. The choral rendition of the five songs is an integral feature of the Aaradhana, St Thyagaraja Swamy, one among the Trinity of carnatic Music, composed nearly 700 compositions. All Carnatic musicians consider Thyagaraja as their inspiration, sour6e and touchstone of musical creativity.