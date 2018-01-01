Major General Piyal Wickramaratne, Commandant, SLAVF who is behind organizing the mega event with the support of all SLAVF Battalions, graced the opening ceremony this morning as the Chief Guest.Over 750 athletes, belonging to all Volunteer Battalions are expected to compete in forty eight track and field events during the three-day long tournament.

After the day's Chief Guest was warmly welcomed, the SLAVF Flag and the Army Sports Flag were hoisted by Major General Piyal Wickramaratne, Commandant, SLAVF and Brigadier L.F Kasthuriarachchi, Deputy Commandant, SLAVF respectively as the Army Song began renting the air. A two-minute silence afterwards venerated the memory of fallen War Heroes.

The Chief Guest a little later symbolized the official onset of the Inter Regiment Athletics Championship by lighting the Olympic Torch, held by veteran athletes of the SLAVF amid roars of applause.The oath of the players as well as the oath of the judges was then read out by players and officials of the Athletics Association of Sri Lanka respectively.

The Chief Guest giving moral boost to athletes competing in the tournament after a while walked towards them with several senior SLAVF Officers and congratulated all team leaders.Those athletes in the tournament are expected to vie for supremacy in marathon runs, relay events, hurdle races, tug of war, putt shot, javelin, high jumps, etc.

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army will grace the SLAVF Inter Regiment Athletic Championship closing ceremony on Thursday (22).Senior Officers, Officers, Other Ranks and a large number of athletes and athletic fans witnessed the inaugural event.