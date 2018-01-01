The Chief Incumbent of the Sri Sambodhi Vihara in Colombo, the Ven. Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thera passed away in the early hours of yesterday at the age of 54. The Thera had been ailing for some time and was undergoing treatment when he passed away. In addition to being the Chief Incumbent of the Sri Sambodhi Vihara, the Ven. Kusaladhamma Thera was also the Founder of the Sri Sambodhi Community Development Foundation in London and Chairman of ‘The Buddhist’ Media Network which began the first Buddhist TV channel.

Educated at Royal College, Colombo, the Ven. Kusaladhamma Thera later read for a Masters Degree at the University of Kelaniya. He received Dhamma instructions and guidance from the Most Ven. Mahanayake Thera of the Amarapura Nikaya, Aggamaha Panditha the Ven. Madihe Pannaseeha Nayake Thera.

The Thera was Chief Incumbent of the Vajirarama Dhamma School in Bambalapitiya and also the Principal of the first Dhamma School which disseminated knowledge of the Buddha Dhamma in the English Medium. As President of the ‘Parahitha Sanvidanaya’ (to assist those in need) and the ‘Sri Buddha Rashmi Samaja Sanwardhane Padanama’ (to develop and nurture a righteous society, enriched by the Dhamma),the Ven. Kusaladhamma Thera provided leadership to these organisations.

His pioneering efforts led to the launch of ‘The Buddhist’ media network on May 15, 2011 with ‘The Buddhist Radio’ transmission. This was followed by the launch of ‘The Buddhist TV’ on January 2012. The media network later expanded to include the‘Sri Sambodhi’ monthly magazine.

The Thera founded the Sri Sambodhi Community Development Foundation in London on July 6, 2014 with the patronage and guidance of the Most Ven. Aggamapanditha Udugama Sri Buddharakkitha Ratnapala Mahanayake Thera. The final rites of the Thera will be held on Thursday at Independence Square with State patronage.