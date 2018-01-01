Venerable Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thera Thera played a major role in the assisting of victims irrespective of their race and religion says the leader of the Opposition R. Sambandan.

Issuing a Condolence Message on the demise of the Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thera the leader of the Opposition says that thera who had genuinely identified the importance of national reconciliation in Sri Lanka at this time, is an irreparable loss to the whole country.

The sudden demise of the Venerable Daranagama Kusaladhamma Thera was a great sorrow to everyone in Sri Lanka as well as the all Buddhists lived throughout the world.

In his message Mr. Sambandan says that the Thera was the Chief incumbent of Sri Sambodhi Viharaya, Colombo and Sri Sambodhi Community Development Foundation in London. Kusaladhamma Thera made a great effort to propagate Buddhism by introducing "The Buddhist" Radio and TV Channels to give publicity to dhamma programmes all over the world.

Whenever natural disasters were experienced in the country the Thera played a major role in the assisting of victims irrespective of their race and religion. The Thera also made a significant enthusiasm to spread the use of organic agro products among the people with the intention of improving their quality of life.

The passing away of the Ven. Kusaladhamma Thera who had genuinely identified the importance of national reconciliation in Sri Lanka at this time, is an irreparable loss to the whole country.