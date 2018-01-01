Destination Sri Lanka was a hot favorite at the world’s leading travel and trade show ITB, which opened in Berlin, Germany last week.The event is the largest global tourism platform connecting more than 180 countries with thousands of potential buyers from all parts of the globe.

Although news of the events in Kandy over the past few days overshadowed the grand opening of the Sri Lanka Pavilion, it did not dampen the enthusiasm and interest of the thousands of visitors who have been flocking to the pavilion.Tourism Development Minister John Amaratunga, who declared open the Sri Lanka Pavilion, made use of the opportunity to inform and reassure the international tourism community that the unfortunate events that affected the areas located along the outskirts of Kandy were now under control and that normalcy had been restored in the affected areas.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) showcased an eye-catching pavilion and created a business setting for 68 hoteliers and tour operators from Sri Lanka to network with the global tourism industry