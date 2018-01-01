Sri Lanka Army troops in Trincomalee provided assistance to organize an Inter School Western Band competition recently. According to Army media, troops of 22 Division Headquarters under Security Force Headquarters - East (SFHQ-E) together with the Old Boys Association of St Joseph's College, Trincomalee jointly organized the competition at the St Joseph's College ground in Trincomalee on Saturday (10).

The band competition was conducted with the aim to make aware of the importance of co-curricular activities among the students and also to motivate and provide them a platform to exhibit their innate talents in western music.

The colouful event saw more than 500 students display their musical abilities, clad in all their band regalia to a large crowd. Trophies and certificates were also presented to winners during the occasion. The band displays and dog shows by the Gajaba Regiment Band team and Commando Regiment K - A Group added to the excitement of the event.

Most Rev. Dr Noel Emmanual Bishop of Trincomalee, General Officer Commanding, 22 Division Major General Aruna Jayasekara, senior military officers, education authorities, school principals, teachers and a large number of children were also present at the occasion.