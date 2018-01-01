The two Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) ships which left the country to attend 'MILAN 2018' in India returned home after the successful completion the naval exercise, on Saturday (17th Match). 'Suranimala' and 'Samudura' left for Port Blair in the Andaman Islands on 02nd March from the Eastern Port of Trincomalee

.

MILAN is a congregation of littoral Navies organized by the Indian Navy. This year, 19 ships from 17 countries took part in the proceedings, including, an International Maritime Seminar, Table Top Exercise, band concert, musical and cultural presentations, food festival, jungle survival demonstration, international city parade, multilateral exercises and the MILAN banquet.

'MILAN' was held at Port Blair in the Andaman Islands from the 06th to 13th (March) under the theme 'Friendship across the Seas'.The two SLN ships were accorded a traditional naval welcome upon their return to the Port of Colombo, yesterday.