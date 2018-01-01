The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said that whether it be the rehabilitation of the KKS Harbour, or setting up of model villages across the country, or helping the farming and fishing communities in the South or extension of emergency ambulance service island-wide, India is proud of the fact that she has been able to write the development partnership stories in Sri Lanka, based on Sri Lanka’s own priorities and requirements.This is important considering the strong democratic credentials of both India and Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commissioner said.The General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) held its inauguration ceremony of Master’s Degree programme for the year 2018 today.

High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu was the Chief Guest at the function. He delivered a key- note address on “India-Sri Lanka Relations for a Shared and Secured Future”. He noted that India-Sri Lanka relations are special, unique and stand on its own footing.

The High Commissioner recalled that Sir Kotelawala was one of the most illustrious and brave sons of Sri Lanka. He noted that it is no coincidence that the motto of KDU is ‘For the Motherland and Forever’. High Commissioner cited the quote that the quality of a university is not measured by the kinds of students it takes in, but the quality of students it turns out. He complimented KDU for living up to the expectations of the countrymen.

The High Commissioner highlighted importance of higher education and research in the growth of a country. He mentioned that India currently has the third-largest scientific and technical manpower in the world.

India has also become the second largest market for e-learning with more than one-third of the top 1,000 global R&D spenders having their centres in India. Citing the 750 scholarships and 400 ITEC fellowships that India gives to Sri Lanka every year,

The High Commissioner said that India, as a country, has never believed in keeping its resources to itself. He said that even while having to confront with its own developmental challenges, India has always believed in sharing what it has.