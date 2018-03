The closing date for the submission of entries for the All Island Art Competition conducted by the Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Ltd., in collaboration with the Colombo YMBA, among school and

Dhamma school children to mark the Vesak festival, has been extended to March 27. The coupons to submit entries were published in the Dinamina, Daily News, Sunday Observer, Silumina, Mihira and Budusarana newspapers in the recent past. All entries should be submitted with the coupons.