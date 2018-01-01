The Sri Lanka Signal Corps (SLSC) of the Army will celebrate its 75th Anniversary with an international symposium, themed, 'Cyber Space; Perpetual Battlefront for Future' and the mega 'Wave' ICT Exhibition at the BMICH on November 28th and 29th, this year. According to Army media, a media conference was held at the Hilton Hotel in Colombo in this regard and speaking to media personnel, Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, said that the Signals Corps could take the lead in propagating new innovative improvements to the cyber space as the latest technologically-advanced 6th dimension of war.

The official logo for the 75th Anniversary was also launched by the Army Commander during the occasion.A number of military and civil ICT professionals of international repute have been invited to the symposium while representatives from England, Russia, China, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have confirmed their participation.

The SLSC is one of the oldest regiments of the Army. It is now a highly integrated organization with seven Field Signal Regiments, two IT Regiments, one Repair & Maintenance Regiment, one Cyber Security Regiment, one Electronic Warfare Squadron and School of Signals Training.Director General, Directorate of Research Analysis Project and Development, Major General Renuka Rowel (Rtd), Colonel Commandant, SLSC Major General Ajith Wijesinghe and Director Information Technology Brigadier Prabath Dematampitiya were also present at the media conference.