Pope Francis on Wednesday appointed has appointed Father J. D. Anthony Jayakody as the new auxiliary bishop to the Archdiocese of Colombo, Vatican said. Father Jayakody takes over from Auxiliary Bishop Vincent Marius Joseph Peiris who has stepped down having reached the canonical retirement age of 75 in 2016.

Fr. Jayakody has been the Episcopal Vicar for priestly formation and rector of St. Mary Vianney Archdiocesan Seminary. With his appointment as Auxiliary Bishop he has been assigned the Titular See of Mulli. Born on October 2, 1958, in Pamunugama, Fr. Jayakody entered the minor seminary of St. Aloysius in 1975. In 1977 he entered the Intermediate Seminary in Kalutara and the following year began his philosophical studies at the National Seminary of our Lady of Lanka, in Kandy. After completing his theological studies, he was ordained a priest on July 27, 1985, for Colombo Archdiocese