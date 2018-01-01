President Maithripala Sirisena visited internationally acclaimed film producer and film director Dr. Lester James Peries, who celebrates his 99th birthday yesterday (05), at his residence in Thimbirigasyaya to extend his wishes. The President looked into his well-being and also engaged in a cordial discussion with him.

Recently Cabinet approval was given in order to provide a special monthly allowance to Dr. Lester James Peries to cover his medical and other expenses, in appreciation of the great service rendered by the veteran film producer and film director to glorify the Sri Lankan Cinema in international level