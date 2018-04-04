The Weightlifter, Corporal J.A.C Lakmal of 4 Commando Regiment (CR) of the Sri Lanka Army Sports Club won a Bronze medal in the men’s 56kg Weight category at the 21st Commonwealth Games, now underway in the Gold Coast, Australia

Corporal J.A.C Lakmal of the Army SC representing the Sri Lanka team cleareda total weight of 248kg on his way to the Bronze medal in the men’s 56kg weight category in the 21st Commonwealth Games commenced on Wednesday (4).



Corporal J.A.C Lakmal of the Army SC managed 114kg and 134kg in the clean and jerk. Corporal J.A.C Lakmal is a member of the 11-strong weight-lifting contingent

for the Commonwealth Games, including 07 male and 04 female lifters. On 4 April 2018, over 6,600 athletes and team officials from 71 nations and territories converged on the Gold Coast for an 11-day sporting and cultural event.

With the proud support of close to 15,000 passionate and friendly volunteers, a spectacle of 18 sports and 7 para-sports will be contested during the Commonwealth Games.