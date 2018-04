Sri Lankan boxer Anusha Kodituwakku punched her way through to the semi-finals of the women’s 45-48 kilogram weight category at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia yesterday (April 8th).

Sri Lanka is currently on 15th place in the medals table with one silver medal and two bronze medals.Kodituwakku’s opponent in the Quarter Final bout was Brandy Barnes from the Cayman Islands. Anusha won the bout by judges decision, outpunching the Cayman Islander.

As there is no third place bout in the boxing events, the losers of both semi-finals receive bronze medals, ensuring that Sri Lanka will win a medal in this event regardless of the outcome of the semi-final bout.